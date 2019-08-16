Latest NewsGulf

Pakistan, India flags displayed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa : Video

Aug 16, 2019, 10:53 pm IST
The world’s highest skyscraper Burj Khalifa of Dubai has lit up with the colors of both India and Pakistan flags on Friday night.

Both countries National Flags were displayed one after the other on Burj Khalifa. The even was done as India and Pakistan celebrated Independence Day on August 15 and August 14.

The Burj Khalifa which is the world’s largest building is known to showcase national flags of friendly countries on important occasions. Flags of India have been showcased on the tower several times in the past.

