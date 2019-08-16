Latest NewsNEWSIndia

Police’s new tactics to catch drug peddlers starts with “Ransa packets”; here is how

Aug 16, 2019, 11:59 pm IST
laughing hard

SCAM ALERT!

*clears throat*

Shillong market is so dry that peddlers are fooling their clients with Rasna(!?) Powder. ??

If you just got ‘Rasna Ripped’ off by your drug peddler, you know where to report.

Kudos to ANTF team!

On Thursday, Meghalaya Police tweeted about Shillong drug peddlers selling a powdered fruit drink instead of narcotics and urged anyone who had been ripped off by them to come forward and report it.

