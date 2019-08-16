‘Quit Kashmir’: Kashmiris of PoK block Pakistan Army van: Video

The Kashmiri people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has come forward protesting against Pakistan government led by Imran Khan. The local people of PoK has blocked the Pakistan Army vehicles and chant against the Pakistan government. The people of PoK chant ‘quit Kashmir’. The national English daily ‘Times of India’ has released this news.

The people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir has protested against the atrocities and violence of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan government. The people alleged that they were held captive in the region as the roads were blocked.

This video is the proof of Pakistan government’s atrocities and persecution of Kashmiris by the Pakistan Army and government in PoK.