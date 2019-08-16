Revolt RV400 ; First electric bike from India; Is it worth the hype? Watch before the launch

The Revolt RV400 is India’s first electric motorcycle and it goes on sale in the country on August 28th, 2019. The bike uses an electric motor and drives the rear wheel using a belt drive system. The RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport, and has an ARAI-certified range of 154km. The 3.2 kWh battery can be easily removed and swapped out at upcoming Revolt battery swap stations.

Revolt has also launched a smartphone companion app for the RV400 which allows you to find the nearest battery swap stations, geo-fence the bike, start or stop it, and even change the “exhaust note” it can play from its on-board sound generator. The RV400 is fairly well equipped, with suspension consisting of an upside down fork and a rear preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is handled by disc brakes on both wheels and a combined braking system (CBS) comes as standard. There’s a full LCD instrument cluster, as well as a remote key-fob for starting the bike. We have already ridden the bike, and we’ll have our first ride review going up on 28th August 2019.