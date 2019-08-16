 Suriya and Karthi comes to help Kerala people

Popular Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi have come forward supporting Kerala people who were affected with a massive flood.

The state of Kerala has unitedly faced a massive disaster that has taken around 100 lives and devastated the state. People from the various fields of life is extending their help and support to people who were affected by the massive flood and landslides.

Now it is reported that Suriya and brother Kaarhti had donated 10 lakhs to the disaster relief fund for the rebuilding of the state. They were also said to give financial aid to people of Karnataka who were also affected by the flood.

Last year the actors have donated Rs.25 lakh for the flood relief works in Kerala.