“Thank You, Sir” This twitter exchange from Kejriwal to PM Modi is taking over the internet; Details Inside

This morning, PM Modi tweeted birthday wishes to Mr Kejriwal, who turned 51.

“Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life,” PM Modi tweeted, tagging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

“Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes (sic),” Mr Kejriwal replied to the Prime Minister’s tweet.

The newfound goodwill has drawn much attention ahead of elections in Delhi next year. In the 2015 polls, AAP had won 67 of the 70 assembly seats, leaving only three for the BJP and zero for the Congress. The BJP swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the national election earlier this year.