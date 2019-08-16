Uniform Civil Code to be ‘Implemented Soon’,says Shiv Sena MP

Uniform civil code, which will lead to the abrogation of all personal law bodies and provisions of the Constitution which guarantees the protection of cultural and religious laws of tribals and minorities, could be “implemented soon”, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday. His remarks come days after the Centre revoked Jammu & Kashmir’s special status by diluting Article 370.

According to Raut, government is moving in the “right direction” as it has already outlawed the practice of triple talaq and has “completely integrated” J&K into the nation by abrogating Article 370.