US, UK return stolen ancient artefacts to India on Independence Day

The US-UK investigation team have now repatriated the two ancient arteaacts that are stolen from India many years ago. The artefacts were returned on the eve of Indian Independence Day.

A limestone carved relief sculpture, originating from Andhra Pradesh and and a “Navaneetha Krishna” bronze sculpture, originating from Tamil Nadu and dated around 17th Century AD, were handed over to the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam.

The return of these artefacts to India is a warm and friendly gesture by the UK and US agencies,” said Ms Ghanashyam, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK