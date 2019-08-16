‘Won’t marry anyone in life’ says popular Malayalam actress

Popular Varalaxmi Sarathkuamr is bold enough to express her opinion anywhere. One of her opinions has ignited a heated discussion in and out of the film industry. The actress in a press meet has revealed that she would not marry anyone in life.

She said this in a press meet of launching her new film ‘Kanni Rashi’. She said that the film gives emphasize to love marriage. And she could not resist herself laughing while reading the script. And she agreed to do the movie just after reading the script.

The actress who is the daughter of Tamil superstar and politician Sarahtkumar has opened up that she is not a marriage substance. In real life, she is against marriage and will not marry anyone in life. She also made it clear that she is against the institution of marriage.

For many years the gossip about Varlaxmi and Vishal’s affair has been spread in the industry. The couples did not decline it. But the couple decides to a sudden break-up and later Vishal has engaged to another girl.