11 people lose eyesight during operation

11 people have lost their eyesight after they had undergone surgery. The shocking incident of this medical negligence took place in Madhya Pradesh. All the 11 patients lost their eyesight after undergoing an operation for cataract at Indore Eye Hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced assistance of Rs 50,000 to all the 11 patients. “All patients have been shifted to other hospitals for better treatment. The government will provide all possible help to the patients and will bear the expenses for their treatment”, he tweeted.

????? ?? ?? ???????? ??? ?????????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? 11 ??????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ????? ???? ?? ???? ???? ????,??????? ?? ???? ?? ????????

9 ???? ????? ??? ???????? ??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???????? ?? ???? ?????? ?????? ?? ???,???? ?? ??????? ? ??????? ?? ???? ????????? ??

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 17, 2019

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said that the patients who have suffered due to the surgery will be given the “best treatment”. “I have ordered that the hospital’s license should be cancelled. Patients will be provided with a compensation of Rs 20,000,” said the Minister.

??? ??????? ?? ???? ??????? ??? ????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ?????? ??????? ?? ?????? ??? ???? ?? ????????

?? ??? ??????? ?? ????? ?? ????? ???? ?????? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?? ,???????? ???????? ????? ?? 50-50 ????? ?? ?????? ?????? ???? ?? ????????

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 17, 2019

An FIR will be registered against those responsible for the surgery gone wrong. Doctors found “guilty of negligence” will have to face a departmental inquiry. “A seven-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter,” informed the Minister.