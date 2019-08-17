‘Best police constable’ arrested for bribery

A police constable in Telangana was arrested for accepting a bribe within 24 hours after he was awarded the ‘best police constable’ award.

Palle Thirupathi Reddy has received an award on the Independence Day for being the best constable in his district for his dedication and hard work and after one day he was caught red-handed while taking a bribe.

He had received the award from State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud during the Independence Day celebrations.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested him for taking the bribe of ? 17,000 from a sand dealer in the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

Posted at I-Town police station in Mahabubnagar, the constable was allegedly harassing the sand dealer, Mudavath Ramesh, by threatening to confiscate his tractor. The cop had threatened Ramesh to implicate him in a false case in case he did not pay the money. Ramesh then lodged a complaint with the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap and caught the constable red-handed.