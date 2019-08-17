Bollywood actor praise Mohanlal and Prithviraj

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has come praising Mohanlal and Prithviraj for their film ‘Lucifer’. Arbaaz Khan, the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making his Malayalam debut.

Arbaaz Khan is making his Malayalam debut through A film directed by Siddique. The film titled ‘Big Brother’ has Mohanlal in the lead role. The shooting of the film is progressing. Arbaaz plays an IPS officer’s role in the film.

Arbaaz Khan has high regard for Mohanlal and Prithviraj. In a recent interview, he opened up about how impressed he was by the duo’s ‘Lucifer’. He is quoted saying to Times Of India, “Mohanlal sir has performed brilliantly, but I am equally impressed by how Prithviraj sir has directed it. He has done such a fabulous job for an actor-turned-director, with some amazing shots and presentation.”

Mohanlal had recently hosted a party on Arbaaz’s birthday. Besides close family members, actor Prithviraj was also part of the birthday celebrations.