Latest NewsInternational

Computer outage causes delays at airports

Aug 17, 2019, 04:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

As the computer system of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has faced a technical issue, passengers travelling in and out the country faced delay in all the airports in the US. The airport authorities have to process the passengers d manually, so passengers throughout the United States have to wait longer than normal wait times.

The system outage mostly affected travellers who were entering the US, as they need to go through the CBP checkpoints to have their travel documents verified.

The delays were reported on Friday at the airports in Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, and Dulles Airport in Washington, the BBC reported.

The agency later tweeted on Friday night: “The affected systems are coming back online and travellers are being processed. “There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time.”

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close