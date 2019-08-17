Computer outage causes delays at airports

As the computer system of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has faced a technical issue, passengers travelling in and out the country faced delay in all the airports in the US. The airport authorities have to process the passengers d manually, so passengers throughout the United States have to wait longer than normal wait times.

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

The system outage mostly affected travellers who were entering the US, as they need to go through the CBP checkpoints to have their travel documents verified.

The delays were reported on Friday at the airports in Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, and Dulles Airport in Washington, the BBC reported.

Stuck @ Pearson airport. Apparently ?@CBP? -US security computer system is down for visitors entering US. pic.twitter.com/julDYkb9Xz — Jagmohan Bhathal (@jbhathal) August 16, 2019

The agency later tweeted on Friday night: “The affected systems are coming back online and travellers are being processed. “There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time.”