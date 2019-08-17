Denied for a second marriage, 75-yr-old commits suicide

A 75-year-old man committed suicide after his children stopped him from getting married for the second time. The old man named Arshad was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Kanshiram Colony on Friday morning.

As per the police, Arshad had five sons and three daughters. Three of them were living with him. Arshad’s children came to know about their father’s intention of getting married again, they tried to discourage him arguing that it will harm the family’s reputation. An Arshad refused to agree to this which lead to a heated argument between him and his children on Thursday