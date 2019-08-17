“Dialectical Materialism to Devotion”: Binoy Kodiyeri visited Sabarimala

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s elder son Binoy Kodiyeri who is out on bail in a sexual assault case has visited Sabarimala Aiyyappa temple. Binoy has visited the hill temple on today evening. The Sabarimala temple has opened for monthly pujas on yesterday evening.

Binoy has visited the temple as per the tradition followed by devotees in visiting the Sabarimala temple. He was accompanied by his two kids. His visit to the temple draw attention as the DNA test result in the case against him will be submitted before the Mumbai High Court on Monday.

A Bihari woman residing in Mumbai has accused Binoy Kodiyeri of having cheated her into a sexual relationship with a false promise of marriage. The Mumbai resident claimed that she had an eight-year-old son from the affair, which commenced when she was working in a bar hotel in Dubai in 2009.

In her complaint made at Oshiwara police on June 13, she said that she was not aware that Binoy Kodiyeri was already married until recently when she happened to see his Facebook photos with his wife.