The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has informed that the service road connecting Ajman and Dubai via Sharjah will be closed from August 16. The road will be closed for three weeks.

The service road under the Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped bridge, for vehicles coming from Ajman to Dubai on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah.

Timings are as follows:

Friday: 2:00am – 11:00am

Weekdays: 1:00am – 5:30am