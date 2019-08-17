Former communist party MLA struggles for two square meals a day

A former communist Party of India MLA who was elected to the Bengal Assembly for 4 consecutive times is now fighting to make both ends meet due to an acute financial crisis.

The ailing CPM leader, Badal Jamadar, known as one of the few ‘real communists’ still alive in Bengal, does not even have enough money to secure two square meals a day.

In 2011 he won the assembly elections when the Trinamool congress took over at the helm. hat election had erased the names of several Left heavyweights, including former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, from Bengal’s political map.

He could not contest in the 2016 assembly elections because of physical ailments.

Jamadar’s other son died of a kidney ailment three years ago and the family said they could not bear the costs of his treatment. Jamadar was admitted to a private hospital but his family members decided to get him discharged after hospital authorities handed over a bill of Rs 1.5 lakh. The family had to sell out a plot to pay the hospital expenses.

Jamadar gets a monthly pension of Rs 9,500 and the entire sum is spent on his medicines. “None of the party leaders from Kolkata came to meet him. Now, we are struggling to arrange two meals a day,” said Jadamar’s wife Rizia.