Former minister and supporters joined BJP with supporters

A former minister in the Delhi government and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra joined BJP. Mishra who was disqualified from the MLA post joined BJP today with the Women Wing leader of AAP Richa Pandey.

Mishra and Pandey joined BJP in the presence of BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju and Delhi state committee president Manoj Tiwari at the party’s office on Pant Marg.

I am joining BJP tomorrow at 11 a.m.

?????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 16, 2019

Kapil Mishra was disqualified by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel under the anti-defection law. He was disqualified earlier this month. Mishra has campaigned for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections and this was the reason for his disqualification. Mishra, elected from Karawalnagar seat, has challenged his disqualification in the Delhi High Court.