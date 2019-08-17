Girl thrashed by village head on parents’ ‘request’ for this reason

In a shocking incident, a village head has mercilessly beaten a minor Dalit girl. The elder man has beaten the girl on her parent’s request for eloping with a youth. The incident occurred K P Doddi village of Gummagatta block in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. But the incident came to light only on Friday after a video fo the incident surfaced on social media.

The girl’s parents had approached Lingappa after she eloped with the boy 10 days ago. The 17-year-old girl was beaten up by 70-year-old Boya Lingappa during a village panchayat in which she and her 20-year-old cousin Sai Kiran were pulled up for eloping and bringing a bad name to their families and the village.

The couple was made to sit down and humiliated in front of all villagers. Enraged over the girl’s refusal to stop having any relation with the youth, Lingappa started beating her, first with bare hands and then with a stick. He also thrashed Sai Kiran.

Based on the video evidence a suo moto case was registered against Lingappa under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code by the police. As the girl is minor, Sai Kiran may be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.