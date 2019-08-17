Imran Khan Cannot Stop Talking About Modi and Hindutva, Says Govt’s Tactics Will Fail at Kashmir. Check this Out

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been forced to play tough. He has resorted to a number of counter-tactics, is trying hard to get the world leader’s attention and his Twitter handle cannot stop talking about Modi and Hindutva.

In yet another Tweet, Imran accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as Fascist and said that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle, no force can stop it.

The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal” he wrote on Twitter. That is why the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle,” he added.

The tweets are probably an attempt to grab some attention from the international media but has so far not been quite fruitful.