Indian soldier martyred in Pakistan firing

In Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army soldier was martyred in Pakistan firing. Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri on Saturday. Sandeep Thapa aged 35 is a native of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Thappa has suffered fatal injuries in Pak firing. Pakistan today violated ceasefire in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. The firing of Pak army started today morning around 6.30 am.

Pakistan has today again violated the ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forwarding posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

Indian army also gave heavy retaliation. The casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action was not known immediately. As per news agency ANI, a Pakistani border post opposite the Rajouri sector has been hit in action by Indian Army.