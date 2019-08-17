Latest NewsBusiness

India’s RuPay card can be used in this country too

Aug 17, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘RuPay card’ in Bhutan. Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to the Himalayan country Bhutan has launched the card by making a purchase at Simtokha Dzong.

“I am very happy that today we have launched RuPay card in Bhutan. It is our privilege that we have been a major partner in the development of Bhutan. India’s cooperation in Bhutan’s five-year plans will continue,”’the PM said. ” Who will not want a friend and a neighbour like Bhutan. It is an honour for us that India is a part of the development of Bhutan,” the PM added.

A total of nine Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between India and Bhutan at Simtokha Dzong in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close