India’s RuPay card can be used in this country too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘RuPay card’ in Bhutan. Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to the Himalayan country Bhutan has launched the card by making a purchase at Simtokha Dzong.
Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches RuPay Card in Bhutan by making a purchase, at Simtokha Dzong pic.twitter.com/g7dfAROYCC
“I am very happy that today we have launched RuPay card in Bhutan. It is our privilege that we have been a major partner in the development of Bhutan. India’s cooperation in Bhutan’s five-year plans will continue,”’the PM said. ” Who will not want a friend and a neighbour like Bhutan. It is an honour for us that India is a part of the development of Bhutan,” the PM added.
Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a Cypress tree sapling at Simtokha Dzong. Prime Minister of Bhutan (Dr.) Lotay Tshering present pic.twitter.com/PJ9MExr9c7
A total of nine Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between India and Bhutan at Simtokha Dzong in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart.
