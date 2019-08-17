Lathi Charge At CPI March: No Action to be Taken Against Police

The protest march by CPI Ernakulam district committee to Kochi Range IG Office on July 23 had turned violent after several leaders and workers including Muvattupuzha MLA Eldo Abraham sustained severe injuries following police lathi charge. The incident had caught the attention of public and CPI leaders had expressed hope that appropriate action will be taken against the officers involved but news has now come up that dents their hopes of any such action.

DGP has now confirmed that there will be no action against the police officers since the report submitted by Collector on the issue doesn’t specifically mention the lapses from the part of police officers.

It will be interesting to see how CPI leaders including Kanam Rajendran reacts to this.