Man arrested formaking a hoax call warning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport about bomb blast planned by his wife

The 29-year-old accused, Nasiruddin, made the call saying that his wife was a “fidayeen” member and was on her way to set off the bomb at the airport, the police said.

He was later arressted on for the alleged hoax call to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“Nasiruddin was arrested from Delhi’s Bawana area. He made the call in order to prevent his wife from leaving the country,” a senior police officer asserted.

“During investigation, the accused revealed that he married Rafiya, his employee, who was now planning to leave India to work in the Gulf. When his attempts to stop her from leaving the country failed, he decided to make the call,” the officer added.

The authorities were forced temporarily suspend operations of international flights.