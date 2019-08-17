Miles away, but she was still there to save the day ; Details Inside

Joseph Trudell has no one else but his wife and this story will definitely shock you

Madison to thank for saving his life, as her timely phone call proved to be a life saver. Joseph was in Brisbane at the time of the incident and when he was on phone with Madison, she noticed abnormalities in the way he spoke. His speech was slurring and the words were getting mixed up. Madison was quick to spot it and called a friend as soon as she could to seek help. Joseph was taken to a nearby hospital and the doctors revealed that he was having a stroke and the quick thinking of his wife had saved his life. Joseph is now in rehabilitation and now is on his way to a normal life.