Mohanlal won another prestigious award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has won another prestigious award. Mohanlal has won the ‘Most Popular Actor in the Middle East’ in 8th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). 8th SIIMA awards were held in Doha, Qatar.

In Tamil cinema, Dhanush and Trisha won key trophies. Aishwarya Rajesh and Jayam Ravi won the critics awards for Koode.

Mohanlal, who won the Most Popular Actor in the Middle East, expressed his gratitude to his supporters and Qatar residents and urged all to stay with the deluge hit Kerala and support it to overcome the hardship.

Mohanlal also received Best Male Debut Actor Award (Malayalam) on behalf of his son Pranav and said he is a proud father.

He also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to actress Menaka and producer Suresh Kumar, who are the parents of actress Keerthy Suresh.

In Malayalam, Sudani From Nigeria won Best Film. Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi won key acting awards.

Apart from Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamil superstar Dhanush, National Award-winning south Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, young Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and a number of other actors, singers, directors, writers, music directors, producers and technicians were present.