Mohanlal won another prestigious award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has won another prestigious award. Mohanlal has won the ‘Most Popular Actor in the Middle East’ in 8th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). 8th SIIMA awards were held in Doha, Qatar.
In Tamil cinema, Dhanush and Trisha won key trophies. Aishwarya Rajesh and Jayam Ravi won the critics awards for Koode.
'Most Popular Star in the Middle East' goes to our very own Lalettan @Mohanlal handed over by @BrindaPrasad1 @IndiaInQatar Ambassador P. Kumaran & Mr. Naveed. #PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR pic.twitter.com/rUpIQzDwNq
— SIIMA (@siima) August 16, 2019
Mohanlal, who won the Most Popular Actor in the Middle East, expressed his gratitude to his supporters and Qatar residents and urged all to stay with the deluge hit Kerala and support it to overcome the hardship.
BEST FILM for the year 2019 is Sudani from Nigeria. (Happy Hours Entertainments)#PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR@pantaloonsindia @visitqatar @qatarairways @Helo_IN @onefmqatar pic.twitter.com/HxnPFHepLw
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2019
Mohanlal also received Best Male Debut Actor Award (Malayalam) on behalf of his son Pranav and said he is a proud father.
Life Time Achievement Award goes to Mr. Suresh Kumar and Mrs. Menaka Suresh Kumar in the presence of their daughter @KeerthyOfficial awarded by @Mohanlal#PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR pic.twitter.com/FA9bWkho9G
— SIIMA (@siima) August 16, 2019
He also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to actress Menaka and producer Suresh Kumar, who are the parents of actress Keerthy Suresh.
Gorgeous divas here tonight!#PantaloonsSIIMA #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #SIIMAinQatar#Helo #ONEFMQATAR #VIBRI pic.twitter.com/mNmTRNJkF1
— SIIMA (@siima) August 15, 2019
In Malayalam, Sudani From Nigeria won Best Film. Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi won key acting awards.
BEST ACTRESS (Critics) – Malayalam goes to @trishtrashers for Hey Jude.#PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR @pantaloonsindia @visitqatar @qatarairways @Helo_IN @ONEFMQatar pic.twitter.com/FnGqYNDk9s
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2019
Apart from Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tamil superstar Dhanush, National Award-winning south Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, young Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and a number of other actors, singers, directors, writers, music directors, producers and technicians were present.
BEST ACTOR (critics)- Malayalam for the year 2019 goes to @PrithviOfficial for Koode and the award is presented by Radhika Sarath Kumar. #PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR @pantaloonsindia @visitqatar @qatarairways
@Helo_IN @ONEFMQatar pic.twitter.com/9Kq6BVcj1h
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2019
BEST ACTRESS for the year 2019 goes to Aiswarya Lekshmi for Varatham. #PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR @pantaloonsindia @visitqatar @qatarairways @Helo_IN @ONEFMQatar pic.twitter.com/INONXPZhgt
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2019
BEST ACTOR (Malayalam) for the year 2019 goes to @ttovino for Theevandi and the award is presented by Ryan Fernandes. #PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR pic.twitter.com/s6HrQjtvqK
— SIIMA (@siima) August 17, 2019
BEST DIRECTOR (Malayalam) for the year 2019 goes to Sathyan Anthikkad for Njan Prakashan presented by Allu Aravind. #PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR pic.twitter.com/SJ3ZkMTdmX
— SIIMA (@siima) August 16, 2019
BEST ACTOR (Tamil) for the year 2019 goes to Dhanush for Vada Chennai. #PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMAinQatar #VisitQatar #QatarAirways #Helo #ONEFMQATAR
