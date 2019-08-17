‘Mumbai Saga’ to be released in June 2020

The release date of Bollywood film ‘Mumbai Saga’ was announced by the makers of the film. The film directed by Sanjay Gupta will be released on Jue 19,2020. The release date of the film was announced by TSeries on Friday on Twitter.

The gangster drama film is set in the 1980s -1990s period. The film narrates the story of all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

The film has an ensemble star cast. The film has John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy playing lead roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir.