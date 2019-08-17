Next public holiday in UAE will be in September

Septemebr 1, Sunday may be a holdiay for public and privae sectors in UAE. Muharram 1, the first day of Hijri New Year is likely to be on September 1.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the memebr of rab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences (AUAS) has informed that Muharram 1 is likely to be on Sunday, Septemebr 1. The date will be confirmed after the sighting of the moon.

The ongoing month of Zul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic new year, and Muharram 1 will mark the beginning of the 1441 Hijri New Year.

A one-day holiday will be observed on Muharram 1 according to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Government of Dubai.