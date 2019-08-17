Pakistan and China tries to Internationalise the Kashmir Issue, Fails Miserably

Pakistan has been making a lot of noise about the Kashmir issue but India has hardly paid any attention and went ahead with its policies in Kashmir. Pakistan with its long-standing ally tried to alarm the world about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, but India it seems has managed to navigate the diplomatic move by the two nations combined.

India held on to the view that the Constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir are internal to India. Pakistan requested to make a formal meeting on the issue by the UN Security Council members rejected the proposal and did not even adopt an informal statement.

There was no informal outcome announced and China and Pakistan made claims which India dismissed as attempts to pass “national opinions” as UNSC deliberations.

Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun addressed the media to claim that members had expressed “serious concern” about the situation in J&K and the alleged violation of human rights.