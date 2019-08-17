Rhinocorus chases a safari jeep of tourists: Video

An angry Rhinocorus has chased a safari jeep with tourists for 500 yards. This terrifying incident took place in Sabi Sands, which shares a border with Kruger National Park, South Africa. The video of this has become viral on social media. The video was shot by a tourists Rian Bonshoff.

At the start of the video, the group of tourists scream on the jeep as the angry rhino charges. They then speed along the dirt track, sending dust flying, as the enraged animal stays in hot pursuit and comes within inches of the vehicle. After a nail-biting two minute pursuit, the rhino comes to a halt and the tourists speed away.

Rhinos are the world’s third-largest land mammal. It weighs up to two tons. They can charge at speeds of up to 40kmph for short periods

There are 20,000 white rhinos remaining in South Africa. Smaller populations also survive in Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The white rhino is listed as near threatened by the IUCN.

The distinctive horn of rhinos has made them a target for poachers, is used as a weapon against predators, and for dominance and threat displays while they are in contact with other rhinos.