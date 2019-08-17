‘Saaho the Game’ launched

Movie lovers are waiting for the release of the ‘Saaho’ starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens all over the world on August 30. But ahead of the release of the much-awaited film. the makers have released another surprise.

The makers of the film have launched ‘Saaho the Game’. The trailer of the game was released on social media by Prabhas.

” Darlings here’s presenting the Saaho Game Trailer! Are you ready to wear your jet packs and enter the world of #SaahoTheGame? Stay tuned”, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram page.

Saaho directed by Sujeeth is bankrolled by UV Creations. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.