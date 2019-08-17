SHOCKING. Widow Raped in Car After She was Offered Lift

In a shocking incident, A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an acquaintance inside a car on Thursday night. According to reports, the girl was offered a lift near Pari chowk by the acquaintance and he had spiked her drinks without her knowledge. Her home was at sector 142 but the alleged offender instead of dropping her at the spot kept driving around in search of an ATM. The lady was eventually dumped at the same place she was picked from.

“The drink made me feel dizzy and I lost consciousness. He took the car to a secluded spot and raped me,” she was quoted as saying by Times Now. “Around 4 am, he dumped me back at Pari Chowk,” she added

The woman said in her complaint that Sardar, the accused is the brother of her flat mate’s boyfriend. Sardar was in touch with the victim after the woman’s roommate had eloped with her boyfriend.

According to Police, the woman is the widow of a gangster, had a criminal background and has served a sentence of two years in jail in connection with a murder case.

Police said that a medical examination was conducted on the woman and the reports are awaited.