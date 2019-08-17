State government asked former Chief Minister to vacate house

The Andhra Pradesh government has asked former Chief Minister N.Chandra Babu Naidu to vacate his house on the banks of Krishna River in Amaravati as the water level in the river is rising. The Tadepalli village revenue officer has issued a notice to the Telugu Desam Party leader Naidu to vacate the riverfront house pointing the flood situation in the area.

Andhra Pradesh: Deputy Tehsildar of Tadepalli village has served notice to Former CM Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his house citing the reason that there is a chance of flood water entering the house. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dBwgCj8R0Y — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

The floodwater has submerged the neighbouring house and entered a plantation next to the house.

But Telugu Desham Party has accused that this is a move to force Naidu to out of the house. Earlier also the government has issued a notice to him to vacate the house pointing that the building has violated building norms.