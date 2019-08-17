Thick security alert in Karnataka following intel input of possible terror attacks

Major security alert has been enabled in the major towns and cities of Karnataka following intelligence inputs about a possible terror attack, police sources said on Saturday.

Police sources said the alert was sounded Friday night asking all police officers to be vigilant and directing police to be present everywhere following intelligence inputs about a possible terror attack.

Multi-layer security arrangements were witnessed at important temples in the state.

Police said tight security helped them in nabbing an eight-member gang in Mangaluru, which were planning a heist on Friday night.

The gangsters were moving around in a Sports Utility Vehicle and had stayed at a hotel in Mangaluru.