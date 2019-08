All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is among the 19 sportspersons nominated for Arjuna Award by the 12-member award selection committee. Others include footballer Gurpreet Sandhu, shooter Anjum Moudgil, boxer Sonia Lather, shot-putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor and sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya, among others. Wrestler Bajrang Punia and Paralympics medallist Deepa Malik have been nominated for Khel Ratna.