Toddler turns cop and keep patrolling his neighborhood for this reason

Two months ago, someone broke into 2-year-old Jack Allison’s home and stole his Tesla toy car, and it looks like the third picked the wrong house to rob. Jack is now on patrol – on the lookout for vandals and burglars, keeping his neighborhood safe. His mom said that after his toy car was stolen, he was concerned about the safety of his home and also the neighbours’. Then Jack put on a police uniform and his own “bulletproof best” and started patrolling the area. His parents then bought him a mini car and he then drove around the whole neighborhood, ensuring everyone of their safety. After noticing the little kid’s efforts, the Phoenix Police Department came to meet him and gifted him a badge.

To all the “bandits” out there, be scared cause Jack is here.