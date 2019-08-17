Latest NewsNEWSFunny

VIRAL WATCH; Steve Smith dances around to leave deliveries

Aug 17, 2019, 11:19 pm IST
A video of Australia batsman Steve Smith leaving deliveries with unorthodox postures during the second Ashes Test has gone viral on social media. In the video, Smith can be seen dancing around, lifting his leg, showing his back and jumping around to leave the deliveries. Reacting to the video, a user tweeted, “That’s how I kill mosquitoes.”

