7 people killed in a mudslide in PoK

Seven people had killed in Pak Occupied Kashmir in a rain-related accident. The Pakistani police have informed that 7 people of a single-family had lost their lives in a mudslide after heavy rains.

The seven died when their house collapsed the previous day in the village of Ajeera. Two other village homes were damaged. The village lies near the Line of Control in the district of Rawla Kot.

The Pakistani police official Raja Zulqarnain said that rescue teams with the help of villagers retrieved the bodies of those killed.

In the monsoon season landslides and flash floods are common across Pakistan.