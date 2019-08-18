Amul celebrates the ’44 Years Of Unmatchable Rajinism’ by sharing this video

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has completed 44 years in the film industry. He has completed 44 years in the film industry on August 18. The fans of the superstar have taken over the internet and social media to celebrate it. ‘ 44 Years Of Unmatchable Rajinism’ is trending all over the internet.

The Indian company ‘Amul’ who were famous for their advertisements portraying socio-political situations and comments have come forward celebrating the superstar’s big day.

Amul has shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter. The video features all of the topicals that they have presented over the years as they celebrated the big achievements and milestones in the superstar’s career. Sharing the video on their Twitter account, Amul captioned it as, “Congratulations Rajnikanth on #44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM.”