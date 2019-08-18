Asian Tennis: India win gold in Kazakhstan

In tennis, the Indian team have won gold at the Under 12 Asian Tennis Team championship held in Kazakhstan. India defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the summit clash to win the title.

The final was a tie of three matches – 2 singles and one doubles and India won both the singles matches while lost the doubles encounter.

The team comprised Manas Dhamme, Arnav Paprakar and Tamil Nadu’s Pranav Rethin. Manas and Rethin won their singles matches. Manas and Arnav, however, lost their doubles encounter. 12-year-old Manas remained unbeaten in the entire tournament.