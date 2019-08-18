Checkout UN’s stand on Kashmir issue

On Friday, August 16, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a “closed consultation” meeting on the situation in Kashmir. On August 5, India had ended the special status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370 and Article 35A, carving it into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh. The Valley was put on lockdown, and mainstream political leaders were taken into custody. Both India and Pakistan were kept out of the UNSC meeting on Friday. The last time ‘The India-Pakistan Question’ was taken up by the UNSC was in December 1971 when India and Pakistan fought a war leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It had been discussed during the 1965 war too when Indian and Pakistani forces clashed in Kashmir and the western borders. After the abrogation of Article 370 last Monday, Pakistan wrote to the UNSC. China, a permanent member of the UNSC, and an ally of Pakistan, sought a meeting of the UNSC to discuss the developments in Kashmir.