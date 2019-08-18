Chinese telecom firms a security risk for India: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a key affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has stepped up criticism hinese telecom equipment makers, warning that their presence in India posed “an unacceptable security risk”.

The economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been campaigning to keep Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies out of India’s plans to install the next-generation 5G cellular network.

“India must recognise the full extent of the national and economic security threat posed by foreign and especially Chinese equipment in India’s ICT (information and communication technology) networks,” said Ashwani Mahajan, who heads SJM, the economic wing of the RSS.

China today controls a significant section of India’s telecom networks even though information dominance is at the core of China’s military strategy, posing an unacceptable security risk,” Mahajan said.