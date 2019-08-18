Disqualified Congress MLA buys ‘Rolls Royce Phantom’

A Congress MLA who was disqualified for anti-party activities has bought India’s most expensive car.

MTB Nagaraj, the former Congress MLA who with other 17 MLA’s withdrew their support to Congress-JDS government has bought the most expensive car India. Nagraj, who is an MLA from Hoskote, Karnataka. He was disqualified by the Karnataka Assembly Speaker for anti-party activities.

The car we are talking about is no ordinary car but the Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, which is the most expensive production vehicle available on sale in India. This luxury car has a price tag of Rs. 9.5 crores (ex-showroom, Delhi) which translate into an on-road price of nearly Rs. 11 crores.

MTB Nagaraj has declared his assets before the elections last year amounting to a whopping sum of more than Rs. 1,000 crores. Nagaraj took a ride in it to the Avimukteshwara temple in his hometown, Hoskote and later went to meet CM BS Yediyurappa in his newly bought Rolls Royce.

He met the chief minister to hand over a cheque of ?1 crore for flood-relief activities to be taken up in North Karnataka.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is made using a new-age aluminium space frame platform and the car is powered by a massive 6.75-litre petrol engine. Furthermore, the V12 unit twin-turbo engine churns out 563 Bhp of power along with 900 Nm of peak torque. This enables the car to reach 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.