Educational institutions to be closed on Monday

Aug 18, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
The district administrations have declared a holiday for educational institutions in the Kullu and Shimla districts in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain.

Eight people were killed in the rain-related incidents in the state. Nine people were injured too. In Shimla, three persons lost their lives in a landslide. In Narkand area of Shimla, two people died and three people were injured after a tree fell on their house.

A man also lost his life after a landslide hit the national highway near Hatkoti Kenchi in Shimla’s Rohru sub-division. A labourer was killed as the wall of a house collapsed following heavy rains on early Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, who hailed from Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

