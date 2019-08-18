Educational institutions to be closed on Monday

The district administrations have declared a holiday for educational institutions in the Kullu and Shimla districts in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain.

Office of the District Magistrate, Shimla: In view of heavy rains in the district, it has become necessary to order closure of all educational institutions in Shimla district on 19 August. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/hVJcwbcihI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Eight people were killed in the rain-related incidents in the state. Nine people were injured too. In Shimla, three persons lost their lives in a landslide. In Narkand area of Shimla, two people died and three people were injured after a tree fell on their house.

Office of the District Magistrate, Kullu: Due to heavy rains & incidents of landslides in the region, all private & government educational institutions in the district will remain closed on 19 August. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/4P8NOcXV57 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

A man also lost his life after a landslide hit the national highway near Hatkoti Kenchi in Shimla’s Rohru sub-division. A labourer was killed as the wall of a house collapsed following heavy rains on early Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, who hailed from Bihar’s Kishanganj district.