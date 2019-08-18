Ex-Haryana CM Hooda supports BJP on Kashmir for this reason

The former Haryana Chief Minister and congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda came down heavily on his own party leaders for not supporting the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“When the government does something right, I always support it. Many of my colleagues opposed the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. They have lost their way. It is not the same Congress as it used to be,” said Hooda.

Those who oppose (abrogation of the special status), I want to tell them –Usulon Par Jahan Aanch Aaye/Vahan Takrana Zaruri Hai/Jo Zinda Hai To Zinda Dikhna Zaruri Hai,” he remarked.