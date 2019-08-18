Five new fish species discovered

The researchers of the Rajiv Gandhi University in the northeast state Arunachal Pradesh have discovered five new fish species in various districts of the state.

The team was led by Prof D N Das of the fisheries and aquatic ecology research wing of the Zoology department of the university.

The scientific names of the newly-discovered fish species are Mystus prabini, found in Sinkin and Dibang rivers in Lower Dibang Valley district and Exostoma kottelati, found in Ranga river in Lower Subansiri district.

Other discovered species are Creteuchiloglanis tawangensis, found in the Tawangchu river in Tawang district, Garra ranganensis, found in Ranga river and Physoschistura harkishorei, found in Dibang and Lohit rivers in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Majority of the water bodies in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh are still not easily accessible to the researchers due to a difficult terrain that includes rain forests, steep hills besides communication problems. The researchers, however, are optimistic that meticulous exploration may result in more discoveries of new fish species from the state in the future.

Similarly, earlier in July, a new freshwater fish species have been discovered in Kerala.