In detention, Omar hits the gym, Mehbooba read books

Many Jammu and Kashmiri leaders have been detained by the security forces after the Union government has scrapped the special status of the state. Former chief ministers of the state Omar Abdulla and Mehbooba Mufti are among them.

National Conference leader Omar Abdulla has been detained at the government guesthouse at Hari Niwas Palace on Srinagar’s Gupkar Road. PDP leader Mehbooba has been detained at the JKTDC-owned hut at Chashme Shahi. Both the leaders spent their time in detention differently.

Omar Abdullah spends his time in detention watching Hollywood films and working out at the gym. Omar has been provided with DVDs of Hollywood movies. He is also allowed a morning walk inside the palace grounds, spread over nine hectares, and gym facilities to work out every day.

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us ?? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

But Mehbooba is not interested in watching movies or work-outs. She spends her time in solitary detention reading books.