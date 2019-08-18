Indian Journalist Resits Pak Supporters Attempt to Vandalise Indian Flag. Watch Video

Pakistani supporters around the world cannot take India abrogating article 370 in Kashmir, although Kashmir is a completely Indian affair.

In yet another incident of Pakistani’s venting their frustration against India, Pak supporters tore Indian tricolor during a recent protest outside the Indian High Commission on the Independence Day. A journalist from India -Poonam Joshi, soon stepped in, snatched the torn Tricolour from demonstrators.

Hundreds of Pakistanis snatched our flag & it took 1 Indian woman 2 bring it back,” she tweeted. “I couldn’t withstand what was happening and [it] really hurt my pride,” said Poonam. The video shows a man mutilating the flags and challenging Indians to retrieve it before the Indian journalist comes and snatches it. Watch video here