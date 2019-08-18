Man Calls Airport and Says that his Wife is a Suicide Bomber, Here is Why

In a shocking incident, a man from Bawana was arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police for making a hoax call to the airport on August 8. The call led to the temporary suspension of international flights at Indira Gandhi Airport. In his phone call to the airport, he misinformed them that his wife is a suicide bomber(Fidayeen) and is going to blow off a plane at the airport. Reports reveal that the man wanted to stop his wife from leaving the country and therefore he made the fake call.

The accused is identified as Nasiruddin (29), reportedly owns a bag manufacturing factory in Chennai and had married one of his employees Rafiya, who wanted to work in Gulf and was planning to leave the country.

Nasiruddin had tried to change the mind of his wife, but with no avail, so he resorted to the strange idea of making a hoax call, which referred to his wife as a bomber.