“Modi’s visit to Butan is a success”; checkout what Butan PM has to say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for home after concluding his two-day state visit to Bhutan during which he held talks with the country’s leaders to further deepen the bilateral ties.

Praising Bhutan, he said: “In any part of the world, if we ask the question what do you associate with Bhutan, the answer will be the concept of Gross National Happiness. I am not surprised. Bhutan has understood the essence of happiness.”

We are very happy to report that Prime Minister Modi’s visit which was for only two days was a successful visit in terms of what we wanted to get and what we could give, mainly in terms of heart-to-heart connection,” said Lotay Tshering while addressing a press conference in Paro after Modi’s departure.